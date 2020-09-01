Dalata swings to €71m loss as pandemic hits revenue

Hotel group Dalata swung to a €70.9 million loss in the first six months of 2020, as revenue slumped 60 per cent amid lockdown measures to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The cancellation of events and shuttering of many of Dalata’s hotels saw the grpup’s fortunes dip from a €37.8 million profit in the same period of 2019.

The group, which owns, operates or leases 44 hotels in the UK and Ireland, said revenue for the first six months of the year was €80.8 million, compared with almost €202 million for the same period in 2019.

Dalata, which operates the Maldron and Clayton hotel brands, also said it would conduct a placing of new shares of up to approximately 19.9 per cent of its share capital in a bid to further strengthen its balance sheet against the impact of Covid-19 and allow it to commence development of its hotel in Shoreditch.

In the first six months of the year, cash and available facilities increased by €13 million to €175 million, and the group had cash of €110 million and undrawn committed debt facilities of €111 million at the end of August.

A positive start to 2020 saw encouraging trading in January and February, but the company then saw record low occupancies during the remainder of the six-month period as the pandemic hit.

In March, the company pulled its shareholder dividend, renegotiated with its lenders and cancelled all non-essential maintenance as it grapples with the effects of coronavirus.

Earnings per share for the first six months of 2020 were severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, with a 51.7 cents decrease in basic earnings per share and a 30.3 cents decrease in adjusted basic earnings per share for the period.

“Crises test the strength of a team and the Dalata team has excelled over the last six months. However, we are well aware that there still remain many challenges ahead,” said Pat McCann, Dalata chief executive. “As regards the business since re-opening, I am encouraged by the demand from domestic leisure customers. Occupancy levels for the Group reached 30 per cent in July and is projected to be 40 per cent in August. As expected, our hotels in regional Ireland and regional UK performed better than those in Dublin and London, which depend more on international travel and events.”

Dalata has 13 new hotels in the works, and has signed agreements for the lease of two new hotels in Brighton and Manchester.

“While the future remains uncertain, I am encouraged by the positive demand drivers in the markets in which Dalata operates. The Irish economy and Dublin market is underpinned by strong FDI from industries which will be less impacted by Covid-19. There is also likely to be pent-up demand for key destination cities such as London and Dublin,” Mr McCann said. “We remain focused on protecting the business, our people and our financial strength as we position the

business for a successful recovery and to look for growth opportunities that may arise out of the crisis.”