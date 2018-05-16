Dalata signs deals for two new hotels in Birmingham, Bristol

Hotels group Dalata has signed deals for two new hotels in the UK, adding an additional 580 beds to its portfolio,.

A new four-star Clayton hotel will be built in Bristol, with a Maldron-branded hotel planned for Birmingham.

That brings to 1,700 the number of rooms in Dalata’s UK development pipeline; it already owns or leases almost 2,000 rooms.

The Clayton Hotel in Bristol will be a conversion of the listed façade and the Natwest Court office building on Broad Street, with 250 bedrooms, a bar, restaurant and conference facilities. The project has yet to get full planning approval, but it is expected to open in the second half of 2020.

The Maldron in Birmingham will also be a four-star property, located on Suffolk Street. It will have 330 bedrooms, a bar, restaurant and meeting room facilities. Once planning permission has been granted, the hotel is expected to open early in 2021.

Both hotels will have 35-year operating leases.

“ Both cities possess very strong hotel markets and these two projects demonstrate our ability to grow a very attractive development pipeline of hotels in the UK,” said Dermot Crowley, deputy chief executive, business development and finance.