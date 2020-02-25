Dalata revenue, earnings rise strongly in 2019

Hotel operator Dalata said revenue and earnings rose strongly in 2019, with both its Irish and UK businesses performing well.

The increase came despite Dalata, which owns the Clayton and Maldron brands, reporting a tougher market in Ireland as the VAT rate charged on the hospitality industry rose by 4.5 per cent. An increase in the number of hotel rooms in Dublin also impacted the industry, but Dalata said it continued to outperform the market.

The company’s said revenue for the year ended December 31st 2019 rose 9.3 per cent to €429.2 million, driven by new additions to its portfolio. Dalata has added 1,692 rooms in the past two years in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Belfast, Newcastle, Cambridge and London.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation rose by almost 13 per cent over the year to €134.8 million, while basic earnings per share were 7.5 per cent higher at 46 cent. Costs were also lower, with the company’s investment in technology paying off in payroll savings and an increase in food and beverage margins for the year.

“I am delighted that we generated over €100 million in free cash flow for the first time in the history of the group,” said Pat McCann, Dalata chief executive. “Our continued strong cash generation and our strong balance sheet allows us to fund acquisitions and development in a sustainable and disciplined manner. It also allows us to fund a progressive dividend policy.”

In Dublin, revenue per average room declined by 3.1 per cent, against a market decline of 3.6 per cent. In the regional Ireland business, like for like revenue per average room was down 1 per cent.

The UK performed better, with revenue per room outperforming in the regional markets and London hotels outperforming local markets.

“We are mindful that Dalata is exposed to global headwinds that can impact the hospitality sector,” Mr McCann said. “ We expect approximately another 1,900 hotel rooms will open in Dublin during 2020 and the digestion of this new supply will have an impact on the market. However, I remain encouraged by the strong forecasts for the Irish economy, further job creation by multinational companies and the continued demand for bedrooms.”