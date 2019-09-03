Dalata profit rises 19% in first half on portfolio expansion

Profit at the State’s largest hotel group rose 19 per cent in the first half on the back of a revenue boost helped by the opening of extensions and new hotels.

Dalata said profit before tax increased to €42.2 million in the first six months of the year on revenues of €201.9 million, which were up 12 per cent compared to the same period in 2018 but slightly behind analyst forecasts.

Performance across the company’s Dublin hotels, however, was slower in the period with occupancy up marginally to 85.5 per cent while revenue per available room (RevPAR) actually fell by 0.5 per cent in the period to €106.57. That was a better performance than the market in general which recorded a 1.4 per cent fall in RevPAR, the company said.

In its regional Ireland hotels portfolio, the performance was slightly better, with RevPAR up 0.3 per cent to €66.32 and occupancy of 71.8 per cent. Total revenue rose 7.5 per cent to €38.5 million driven by the additional rooms with the opening of Maldron Hotel South Mall in Cork in December 2018 and the extension of the company’s Maldron Hotel Sandy Road in Galway.

It was the company’s UK portfolio, however, the was the brightspot with RevPAR growth of 3.2 per cent and occupancy of 83.6 per cent. Total revenue rose to €39.9 million from €32.5 million the previous year. Its UK portfolio comprises eight Clayton hotels and three Maldron hotels. In regional Ireland, Dalata has 13 properties while it controls 16 in Dublin.

Planning approval

Announcing its half year results, the hotel group added that it had acquired a site in Shoreditch, London, for £32.05 million (€35.17 million) that comes with planning approval for a new hotel. The site, which will be a Maldron hotel, will have between 130 and 140 rooms and is expected to open in early 2022. Dalata expects the cost of development to be about £60 million.

“Despite the challenges of a significant increase in the VAT rate in Ireland and the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the timing and nature of Brexit, 2019 to date, as a whole has been another very successful year,” said Dalata chief executive Pat McCann.

“The outlook for the balance of the year looks very positive. We are currently looking at a number of exciting opportunities in the UK and Ireland and we expect to announce further additions before the end of the year,” he added.

In addition to its London acquisition, the company noted it had signed another extension on its lease of the Ballsbridge Hotel which now expires on December 31st 2021.

Goodbody analyst Gavin Kelleher said the results were “solid” although he said the broker would be taking a more cautious view on Dublin’s RevPAR prospects “given management commentary on July and August trading”.

The hotel group increased its shareholder dividend by 16.7 per cent to 3.5 cent per share.