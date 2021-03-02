Dalata posts loss of €112m due to Covid hit as Pat McCann to step down as CEO

Revenue at Irish hotel chain Dalata fell 68 per cent in 2020 leading to a €111.5 million pretax loss for the group due to the impact of Covid-19 restrictions on its business.

In a separate announcement on Tuesday morning, chief executive Pat McCann said he would step down from the company he founded in 2007, with current deputy chief executive Dermot Crowley to replace him in the role.

The company said its staff were “unbowed” and its balance sheet”unbroken” after a year of Covid-19 restrictions, with cost reductions and government support schemes protecting jobs and cash during periods of low occupancies.

Its average occupancy fell last year to 30.9 per cent from 82.6 per cent in 2019.

Among the measures the company took were the agreement of an amended debt facility in July, with an extra €39 million facility and temporary revised covenants. An equity placing in September raised €92 million, further strangethening the balance sheet.

Dalata also agreed the sale and leaseback of Clayton Hotel Charlemont, Dublin in April for €65 million, and accelerated the roll-out of technologies including the its property management system and new point of sales systems for food and beverages.

The company’s balance sheet currently has hotel assets of €1.2 billion.

“We have ended a very difficult year in a strong financial position with our core teams intact, morale running high and we are ready for the challenges and opportunities ahead. Quite simply, we are unbowed and unbroken. We achieved this by holding firm to the values and beliefs that define us including being fair, transparent, consistent and balanced,” Mr McCann said.

The company’s hotels are closed to the general public, but have remained open to provide accommodation to frontline workers and essential workers, along with people who require quarantine.

Outlook uncertain

Looking ahead, Dalata said the outlook was uncertain for the near-term, with the hospitality industry across Ireland and the UK continuing to be impacted by Covid-19 restrictions. Occupancy was 12 per cent for January and 15 per cent in February, with the group predicting an adjusted Ebitda loss of around €2.5 million for the first two months.

“However, we remain ready and primed to get back to full operating levels once restrictions are lifted. The rollout of vaccines across Europe and globally is very encouraging, with the speed of rollout increasing as we move towards Q2,” the group said in its statement.

Mr McCann said the group’s financial position remained “robust”. Dalata predicted domestic demand would return as lockdown measures are eased, followed by international leisure and business travel.

He called on the Government to continue its commitment to support the “experience economy” as it begins to recover , seeking a commitment to a 9 per cent Vat rate for five years.

The Dalata chief executive will stay on at the group for a transition period as he hands over the reins to Mr Crowley.

“It has been a privilege to lead Dalata. I am immensely proud of everything we have achieved but most of all, I am proud of our people, who continue to demonstrate dedication and resilience, in what has been a difficult year for many of them. I have watched them grow into very skilled and really wonderful people,” he said.

Mr Crowley was appointed deputy chief executive, business development and finance of Dalata in 2012, and has helped oversee the expansion of the group across the UK and Ireland, playing a key role in its 2014 flotation and the acquisition of the Moran Bewley Hotel Group in 2015.

He previously worked as head of development with Jurys Doyle and as a financial controller within Forte Hotels, and has held roles with PwC, Procter & Gamble, Renault and Ion Equity.

“I am honoured to have been chosen by the board to succeed Pat as CEO. I am very excited about leading the great team that we have in Dalata as we continue to expand the group across the UK and Ireland,” he said, thanking Mr McCann for his support.

“ I am very proud of what we and the Dalata team have achieved over the last number of years. I wish Pat the very best for the future.”