Dalata performing ‘ahead of expectations’

Dalata, the State’s largest hotel operator, has said the company is performing slightly ahead of expectations ahead of its annual general meeting on Thursday.

At the AGM, Dalata chairman John Hennessy will tell shareholders that revenue per available room in the company’s Dublin properties has been “marginally ahead of our expectations”.

“Following another very successful year in 2017, trading performance in the first four months of 2018 has been a little ahead of our expectations,” he said in a statement.

“Revenue per available room in our Dublin properties has been marginally ahead of our expectations. Growth in our regional Ireland properties is in line with our expectations.

In terms of the UK, he said: “We are delighted to report that we continue to outperform the market in terms of revenue per available room growth and the performance of our UK properties is in line with our expectations.

“Management is very satisfied with the trading performance of the group’s hotel portfolio in the first four months of the year. The outlook for the first six months of the year is positive.

“We are delighted that Maldron Hotel Belfast City opened ahead of schedule on March 13th. Although, it is very early days, the hotel is trading well and most importantly, customer feedback has been very positive.”

The additional 106 rooms at Clayton Hotel Dublin Airport will open in the first week of June, while Maldron Hotel Kevin Street Dublin will open in the first week of July.

“Construction of Clayton Hotel Charlemont Dublin (Nov 2018), Maldron Hotel South Mall Cork (Dec 2018) and Maldron Hotel Newcastle (Feb 2019) all remain on track to open on time and within budget,” said Mr Hennessy.

“The extensions currently underway at Maldron Hotel Sandy Road Galway (June 2018), Clayton Hotel Ballsbridge Dublin (Aug 2018) and Maldron Hotel Parnell Square Dublin (Dec 2018) all remain on schedule and within budget.

“We have engaged Savills on our Tara Towers Hotel site and expect to finalise our approach to the redevelopment of this site in the coming months.

“We remain very encouraged by the quality and number of potential new developments that we are currently reviewing.”

Mr Hennessy said Dalata completed a large proportion of its annual capital refurbishment programme in the first quarter of the year.

“This has been well received by our customers,” he said. “Our investment in technology continues apace. The rollout of our new procurement systems is being extended to additional suppliers this month.

“We completed the installation of the opera property management system across our portfolio in March while we continue to invest in our website customer journey.

“It continues to be a very exciting time for the group and Management remains focused on delivering excellent returns for our shareholders.”