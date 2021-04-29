Dalata hotels records loss of €3.6m in first quarter due to Covid restrictions

Dalata, Ireland’s biggest hotel chain, made an Ebitda loss of €3.6 million in the first quarter of the year as its occupancy levels fell to as low as 14 per cent due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, the company’s chairman told shareholders on Thursday.

In a statement released to the stock market ahead of the company’s annual general meeting, Dalata chairman John Hennessy said: “Since the start of January, our hotels have been closed to the general public, serving customers related to essential services only. For the first quarter of 2021, occupancies at our hotels were 14 per cent in Dublin, 16 per cent in regional Ireland and 13 per cent in the UK.

Lower revenues

“We continue to minimise the impact of lower revenues through proactive cost control and availing of government support. For the first quarter, the adjusted Ebitda [earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation] loss was €3.6 million.”

Mr Hennessy will tell shareholders that the company had cash and undrawn debt facilities of €272 million at the end of March. “The cash outflow of €21 million for the first quarter of 2021 is in line with our expectations,” he said.

Mr Hennessy expects hotels in the UK to reopen fully in the middle of May in line with the timetable set out by the government there. “The near-term outlook in Ireland is more uncertain but we remain encouraged by the acceleration of the vaccine roll-out,” he said. The Irish Government is expected to allow hotel reopen in early June.

He added that the hotel group will continue to progress its development pipeline of close to 3,300 bedrooms. “We expect to open three new hotels before the end of this year,” he said.

Dalata recently announced that Dermot Crowley would succeed co-founder Pat McCann as chief executive, with Carol Phelan to become Group chief financial officer. Dalata operates the Clayton and Maldron brands.