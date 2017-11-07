Dalata brings Clayton brand to Scotland

Scotland is to get its first Clayton Hotel following the announcement that Irish hotel operator Dalata will lease a new hotel to be built in Glasgow.

The new hotel, which is expected to open at the end of 2020 will be a four-star property, located in the centre of Glasgow on the River Clyde, and will have about 300 air-conditioned bedrooms, a bar, restaurant and conference facilities. The construction of the hotel is subject to the receipt of planning permission from Glasgow City Council.

Dalata has linked up with Artisan St. Enoch Quarter Limited, a subsidiary of Artisan Real Estate Investors Limited, for the transaction, which will see it acquire a 35-year operating lease, which will be subject to five-year rent reviews linked to the retail price index.

It’s the first that the Dublin listed hotel group has moved into Scotland, and the deal expands its reach in the UK, where Dalata already operates seven hotels in cities including London, Leeds and Belfast. A new Clayton hotel is also planned for the centre of Manchester.

Clive Wilding, property director - Artisan Real Estate Investors said: “We are pleased to have formed a development partnership with Dalata Hotel Group for this flagship regeneration opportunity providing the chance to restore the forgotten Grade A listed Custom House into a part of the new development. The new hotel forms the key part of a wider mixed-use development, for which the planning process will start shortly, with a view to being on site at the end of 2018 and open for business in 2020.”

Last month Dalata took another step towards full ownership of the Clarion Hotel Liffey Valley in Dublin, acquiring the long leasehold interest of 33 suites, meaning that the operator now owns and operates 257 bedrooms in the 352-room hotel.