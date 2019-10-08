Dalata appoints independent director to board

Hotel group Dalata has appointed an independent, non-executive director, with JD Wetherspoon director Elizabeth McMeikan.

Ms McMeikan is currently senior independent director at JD Wetherspoon and the senior independent director at Unite Group, where she chairs the board’s remuneration committee, and is non-executive director at private company Fresca Group.

She previously worked with Colgate Palmolive before taking up a role with Tesco.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Elizabeth as an Independent Non-Executive Director to the Board of Dalata Hotel Group.

“With the breath of Elizabeth’s experience across the hospitality, retail and food and beverage sectors, she will be a valuable addition to the board, and we look forward to her contribution,” said John Hennessy, chairman of Dalata Hotel Group. “As we continue to grow our business across the UK, Elizabeth’s knowledge and expertise in that market will be of great benefit.”

Dalata has 30 owned hotels, 10 leased hotels and three management contracts with more than 9,046 bedrooms, and employs almost 5,000 people.