Dalata agrees €65m deal with Deka for Charlemont hotel

Hotel group Dalata has agreed the sale and leaseback of its Clayton Hotel Charlemont in Dublin, Ireland, to German investor Deka Immobilien for €65 million.

The price tag includes the purchase price €61.95 million and a rent-free period of one year.

The agreement will see the hotel let on a new fully repairing and insuring lease for a 35-year term, with a rent of just over €3 million per annum. The rent will be reviewed on a five-yearly basis.

The four-star hotel currently has 187 air-conditioned bedrooms, a bar and restaurant, a fitness suite and meeting room facilities. Opened in November 2018, some €41.6 million has been invested into the construction of the hotel by Dalata. Dalata will complete the final part of the hotel development, converting 38 Charlemont Street into additional bedrooms and a Red Bean Roastery Café.

The hotel was valued at €77.4 million on December 31st 2019 on the basis of Dalata owning and operating the asset, and contributed 4.3 million to Dalata’s EBITDAR in its first full year of operation.

Expected to be completed by the end of April 2020, the transaction comes despite the slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Dalata has always prided itself on the strength of its partnerships and is delighted to collaborate again with Deka in a transaction. Since we entered into an agreement to lease Clayton Hotel Burlington Road in November 2016, our relationship has grown from strength to strength,” said Dermot Crowley, Dalata’s deputy chief executive of business development and finance.

“We commenced work on this transaction in advance of the Covid-19 crisis. Completing a transaction such as this despite the onset of the crisis demonstrates the commitment of both Deka and Dalata to this partnership and their long-term commitments.”