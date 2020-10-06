Daimler investors await information on electric cars, sweeping cost cuts

Daimler investors are anxious to hear more about plans for Mercedes-Benz electric cars and sweeping cost cuts when the German automaker’s managers brief investors on Tuesday.

Almost one year after newly installed chief executive Ola Kallenius warned the company has no quick fixes – a message that underwhelmed investors – Daimler is expected to highlight its future product plans and better-than-expected performance amid a pandemic-triggered industry slump.

“We think Mercedes’ product strategy will be in focus,” Patrick Hummel, an analyst at UBS Group who has a neutral rating on the stock, said in a note to clients. The main pillars could be accelerating electric-vehicle plans, expanding in high-end luxury niches and streamlining the brand’s legacy combustion-engine portfolio, he said.

The world’s bestselling luxury-car maker’s is still in talks with its powerful labor unions over management’s push for deeper cost cuts. But Kallenius closed a painful chapter for Daimler last month by settling US litigation claims related to diesel cars.

“There is a low bar!” Arndt Ellinghorst, an analyst at Sanford Bernstein with an “outperform” rating on the stock, wrote in an open letter to Kallenius and chief financial officer Harald Wilhelm ahead of the meeting. “You should relax, expectations are low, it can’t get much worse and this time you’re back at hosting the event from Stuttgart, ” he said, referring to the management team’s debut in London last year.

The messaging to investors is expected to be more focused after Kallenius hired Max Warburton, Ellinghorst’s predecessor at Bernstein, as adviser and head of special projects earlier this year to help get his restructuring plan off the ground.

Daimler shares are down about 3.1 per cent this year, outperforming larger German peer Volkswagen, which suffered a 24 per cent slump, and archrival BMW, whose stock is down 13 per cent year-to-date. – Bloomberg