DAA warns of confusion on airport Covid tests

The Government could accept negative pre-departure Covid tests for people arriving in the Republic from Europe while not approving the same system at home, a State airport chief predicted on Wednesday.

Cork, Dublin and Shannon airports want the Government to approve rapid pre-flight Covid tests to break a deadlock that has stalled air travel and bring the Republic into line with measures being introduced elsewhere in the EU.

Dalton Philips, chief executive of DAA, responsible for Cork and Dublin, told the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Transport and Communications Networks that European governments and airports were increasingly introducing rapid tests.

However, he pointed out that while the Republic was likely to accept rapid test approved in other EU states, the Government won’t “as yet endorse this system at home”.

Rapid tests are based on antigens, which trigger someone’s immune system when a virus infects them, rather than on testing for the virus itself, which is t slower and more expensive with lab tests.

The Republic’s authorities have yet to back the use of antigen tests, despite a recommendation from the Health Information and Quality Authority that they be used here.

Mr Philips told the committee that Dublin Airport could have a testing facility in days, but needs a Government order waiving the the need to get planning permission.

“We could be up an running in a matter of days, but we need that planning,” he stressed.