DAA to cut workers’ pay by 20% as Covid-19 travel bans continue

DAA, the State company responsible for Cork and Dublin airports, will put most of its 3,500 workers on a four-day week for almost two months from April 26th, cutting their pay by 20 per cent.

Airports remain open for cargo and other essential flights, but air travel has collapsed following global resrictions aimed at halting the spread of Covid-19.

Dalton Philips, DAA chief executive, told staff in a note on Thursday that the company will move to a four day week from April 26th until June 20th.

“Due to the reduced hours, the amount you will be paid will be reduced to 80 per cent of its current level,” his update says.

The cut applies of most of the 3,500 or so people that DAA employs in the Republic.

Mr Philips pointed out that a small number of “highly-skilled designated essential frontline staff” at Dublin Airport would continue to work full-time through the crisis and would continue to receive their normal pay.

“I know that this is a huge level of pain for everybody to take, and it is not a decision that we have taken lightly,” Mr Philips added.

He noted that the company looked at various options but had to make significant further cost cuts.

His letter states that it costs DAA around €10 million a-week to run its business, but it has no almost no revenue coming in. A DAA spokesman declined to comment.