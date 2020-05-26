DAA offers workers up to two years’ wages in redundancy plan

State company DAA will offer workers at Cork and Dublin airports up to two years’ wages in voluntary redundancy payments as it bids to cut jobs.

The company, which runs the two airports, said last week that it needed to reduce their 3,500-strong workforce by a possible 1,000 to cater for a dramatic fall in air travellers following the Covid-19 crisis.

Dalton Philips, DAA chief executive, told staff in a note on Tuesday that anyone with four years continuous service up to July 31st 2020 can apply for voluntary severance.

DAA will offer four weeks’ pay for each completed year of service,plus statutory redundancy of two weeks’ per year, up to a maximum of 104 weeks, to workers under 60 who opt to leave.

The company may also pay €10,000 for education or training in new skills. This will be included in the capped 104-week payment.

Those aged between 60 and 65 will get four weeks’ pay for every year of completed service, along with statutory redundancy and the education payment.

Maximum

That is also subject to a maximum of 104 weeks, along with an overall cap of 50 per cent of basic pay between now and the worker’s normal retirement date, including the lump sum, statutory payment and education support.

Those aged between 50 and 59 with more than 15 year’s service will be offered one year’s basic pay, but DAA will continue to pay up to one third of their salary until their normal retirement date.

Those aged between 55 and 59 will receive two years’ basic salary and continue to receive up to one third of their salary until normal retirement.

DAA is also offering career breaks to anyone working there for more than a year. The company will pay a percentage of salary to those availing of this while they are on their break, even if they take up other jobs.

There will be a position for those returning after a break at an agreed date in the future.

All workers irrespective of their length of service can choose to permanently cut their hours.

Mr Philips’ note points out that the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport would has to approve these conditions.

Trade unions, including Siptu, which represent workers at both airports have already warned that any redundancies must be voluntary.