DAA losing €1m per day and warns of 1,000 job losses

Dublin Airport owner DAA is losing €1 million per day due to the coronavirus pandemic and has warned of potential job losses of up to 1,000 people as it reviews all capital spending.

DAA has operations in 16 countries and the global pandemic has affected all of its businesses. Traffic at Dublin and Cork airports has collapsed, as passenger numbers have fallen by 99 per cent in April and May.

In a statement accompanying annual results for last year, the semi-state company said the pandemic has cost it an estimated €160 million in lost turnover so far and will see the company record significant financial losses this year.

Overall 2020 passenger numbers at Dublin and Cork airports have already declined by 55 per cent and will fall further.

DAA’s overseas businesses have also felt the brunt of the collapse in international aviation.

Domestic flights in Saudi Arabia, where DAA International operates a terminal at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, were totally suspended in March and only began to resume on a phased basis earlier this week.

With almost no passengers and no shoppers in its airport retail outlets, DAA is currently losing €1 million per day, according to the company’s chief executive Dalton Philips.

A “very significant” cost reduction programme is currently underway to address the issue. Costs have been cut across the business, staff have been placed on a four-day week, and a right-sizing programme is in progress.

“This is the most serious crisis that has ever faced the international aviation sector and our business,” Mr Philips said.

“Our business and the wider sector have weathered many previous upheavals, such as the recent recession, the impact of September 11th, and the 1970s oil crisis, and it will eventually recover from the economic impact of Covid-19.

“But it is likely to take some time as the short-term future is bleak, and the post-Covid industry will be very different.”

Passenger numbers for Dublin and Cork airports could be as low as nine million for this year, compared to a combined 35.5 million passengers last year, according to Mr Philips.

Passenger numbers for 2021 may be about 21 million, which would represent a 40 per cent decline in traffic compared to 2019.

“When Dublin and Cork airports last had that level of passenger numbers, they had between 750 and 1,000 fewer employees, so unfortunately we have to take unpalatable measures to lower our costs across all areas of the business,” Mr Philips said.

DAA has placed employees on a four-day week and a programme is underway to right-size the business through a voluntary severance scheme, career breaks and reduced hours working.

Due to the economic impact of Covid-19, DAA’s board has not recommended the payment of a dividend for 2019. All capital spending is being reviewed and the delivery timescale of certain planned upgrades at Dublin Airport will be “reconsidered”.

However, “essential projects” such as Dublin Airport’s new north runway and the upgrade to hold baggage screening systems at Dublin and Cork will continue. DAA will also seek planning permission for future works during the downturn.

DAA’s results for 2019, show that turnover increased by 4 per cent to €935 million, as growth in the group’s domestic revenue, which accounts for more than two-thirds of DAA’s overall business, was slightly ahead of overseas growth.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation increased by 4 per cent to €302 million for 2019. Profit for the year before exceptional items increased by 13 per cent to just over €150 million.

Operating costs increased by 5 per cent to €446 million during the year, with non-pay costs increasing faster than payroll related costs. Net debt was further reduced during 2019, declining by 2 per cent (€11 million) to €430 million.

Total passenger numbers for Dublin and Cork airports increased by 5 per cent to a record 35.5 million last year.

Dublin Airport had its ninth consecutive year of passenger growth, while Cork Airport, which was the State’s fastest-growing airport in 2019, had its fourth successive year of increased traffic.