Creative agency M&C Saatchi to create brand for Limerick

Global creative agency M&C Saatchi has been assigned with creating a new brand for Limerick that will “reflect its resurgence as a thriving economic and visitor destination”, according to Limerick City and County Council.

M&C Saatchi has a track record of more than 20 years of place brand development and strategy, having defined and developed brands for some of the world’s most successful destinations and organisations.

The local authority described the development as “a major statement of intent” regarding its efforts to win more investment, as well as attract more people to live, work and visit there.

Brands which M&C Saatchi have worked on include New Zealand, Abu Dhabi, Malaysia, Georgia, New Mexico, the United States of America, Bahrain, Trinidad and Tobago, and Australia.

Mary Harris, managing partner at M&C Saatchi, described Limerick as “a city region that is undergoing an exciting transformation”.

“As an agency, M&C Saatchi has a history of building some of the world’s most enduring destination brands, and what excites us is working with ambitious clients to maximise the effect that these brands can have both domestically and internationally,” she said.

“We intend to create a brand that will have a lasting and pivotal impact for Limerick, and are now very much looking forward to getting underway and helping the county realise its significant potential.”