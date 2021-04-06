Covid travel bans slash Ryanair passenger numbers by 81% to 27.5 million

Covid-19 travel bans slashed Ryanair passenger numbers by 81 per cent to 27.5 million in the 12 months ended March 31st, its last financial year.

The Irish airline said on Tuesday that it carried 500,000 passengers in March, 91 per cent fewer than the 5.5 million people that flew with it in the same month last year.

Its rolling annual total to March 31st was 27.5 million, 81 per cent less than the 148.6 million passengers it carried during the previous 12 months.