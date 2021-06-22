Covid costs Aer Lingus €1bn in lost profits and cash burn, says chief executive

Aer Lingus’s real losses from Covid-19 have been around €1 billion, the airline’s chief executive, Lynne Embleton, told politicians on Tuesday.

Addressing the Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications, Ms Embleton pointed out that Aer Lingus continued to lose €1 million a day in the face of Government pandemic travel curbs.

However, she said that the “swing between generating cash and burning cash” over the last 15 to 16 months has been closer to €1 billion. “No company can sustain €1 billion of damage,” Ms Embleton added.

Curbs

She warned that next month's easing of Covid travel curbs could be "too little, too late" to restore routes and jobs.

The Aer Lingus chief observed that events had dampened the airline’s optimism about Government plans to re-open travel on July 19th.

“It’s looking too little too late to really have a significant bounce that will get us onto the right path to restoring connectivity and jobs,” she said.

“We are going to have a damp squib of a summer,” Ms Embleton predicted, adding that had obvious financial implications for the airline.

She dubbed Government restrictions that will require non-vaccinated children to self-isolate on return from travel as “anti-family” and declared that removing this curb was something the airline needed in the near term.

Decision

Ms Embleton told members that Aer Lingus’s decision to close its Shannon Airport base was meant to foster its ability to restore flights.

“We will not be reversing that decision, it’s the right decision to get Aer Lingus flying, generating cash and generating jobs,” Ms Embleton stressed.

However, she added that closing the base did not mean withdrawing from Shannon. “We want to fly to the regions,” the airline chief added.

She also confirmed that the company was taking to the State-owned Ireland Strategic Investment Fund about a further loan.

Aer Lingus borrowed €150 million from the fund last year on commercial terms. Ms Embleton said the airline was seeking liquidity from wherever it could find it.