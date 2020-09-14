Covid-19 scheme worth €8m to assist B&Bs opens for applications

Bed & Breakfast owners who do not pay local authority rates will be able to claim grants of up to €4,000 from Monday following the launch of an €8 million support scheme by the Government.

Through the Restart Grant Plus for B&Bs, grants of €4,000 will be available to B&Bs that do not pay rates to their local authority. The grant allocation is designed to assist B&B owners with the costs of re-opening and operating their businesses.

B&Bs in the counties of Kildare, Laois and Offaly will receive an increased grant amount of €4,800 due to the public health measures introduced in August by the Government to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in those three counties.

Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin said the grant was “a key element” of the Government’s July jobs stimulus package and up to €8milion has been ringfenced to support B&Bs.

“This is another critical action the Government is taking to help support and sustain the tourism sector at this devastating time,” she said. “I would urge eligible B&Bs to apply online without delay.”

The Restart Grant Plus for B&Bs is an additional grant programme for tourism businesses contained in the July Jobs Stimulus Package announced by Government. A €26 million adaptation fund for tourism businesses is currently open for applications.

Paul Kelly, CEO of Fáilte Ireland, said: “Economically tourism was hit hardest and will take the longest to recover from the Covid-19 crisis. Our focus is on sustaining the sector and supporting businesses to open and operate safely as we move through the pandemic.

“We welcomed the Government’s decision to extend the restart grant to B&Bs as part of the July jobs stimulus package and we look forward to working with the B&B sector as we administer it.

“This grant will help B&B owners with the costs associated with re-opening and re-employing workers following Covid-19 closures.”