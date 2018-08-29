Court halts liquidation of aviation company linked to Russian businessman

The High Court has granted a temporary injunction preventing an Irish registered aviation company linked to a controversial Russian businessman from going into voluntary liquidation.

Mr Justice Michael Quinn made an interim injunction preventing the members of City Leasing DAC, which has registered address in Limerick from holding a meeting of its members, who were due to consider a resolution to wind up the company.

The company is beneficially owned by Mr Rashid Mursekayev, who has extensive interests in the aviation industry. He is under investigation in Russia for alleged fraud arising out of the financial difficulties and the collapse last year of Vim Avia Airlines, which he co-owned.

The collapse of Vim Airlines drew the ire of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who publically criticised his own government’s then Transport Minister and Deputy Prime Minister over their handling of the matter.

Media reports in 2017 said Mr Mursekayev’s had fled Russia, however, he is understood to be residing in the UK.

The High Court injunction was sought by US-registered firm Volgadnepr-Unique Air Cargo Inc which argued the move was designed to undermine orders it previously obtained in its action against the City Leasing and other related parties.

The application for the injunction was not opposed in court, and Mr Justice Quinn, who said he wanted to preserve the status quo, adjourned the matter to a date in October.

Seeking the orders Andrew Fitzpatrick SC with Niall Buckley Bl, instructed by Whitney Moore solicitors for Volgadnepr told Mr Justice Quinn that City Leasing had in 2017 assets worth US$8.8M.

Counsel said his client has discovered that a meeting was due to be held in Limerick this week where the members of City Leasing would consider a resolution to have the firm wound up.

A creditors meeting was due to be conducted shortly afterwards, counsel said.

Counsel said that his client had sought information as to how the company had become insolvent.

However, it had not received adequate explanations, and was of the opinion that the proposed move would “undermine” the orders it has previously obtained, counsel said.

Counsel said last October the High Court appointed a receiver over all the shares in City Leasing and two other related Irish registered firms Fastway Leasing DAC and Avion Leasing Ltd DAC.

Proceedings were also taken against Orpheus Shareholder Ltd, which is the legal owner of the shares in Fastway and City, as well as Mr Mursekayev aka Mursekaev.

The receiver’s appointment prohibits the shares being transferred or deposed in any way pending further order of the court.

Counsel said in 2016 his client obtained a €4m judgment in the German Courts against a German registered firm called ACG Air Cargo which became insolvent in 2013.

The loan, which was not repaid, was guaranteed by Mr Mursekayev who disputes the claim, counsel said.

The application before the Irish courts in respect of the shares was made in order to enforce the judgment obtained in Germany over the plaintiff fears that Mr Mursekayev might attempt to move assets outside of the jurisdiction.

Counsel said proceedings concerning the judgement remains live before the German courts, and a decision in the case is expected to be made in the coming weeks.