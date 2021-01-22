Court gives Norwegian Air Shuttle examiner rescue plan extension

Norwegian Air Shuttle’s (NAS) High Court-appointed examiner has another month to finalise a rescue plan for the troubled airline group.

NAS and four Irish subsidiaries, which hold much of its fleet, got High Court protection from creditors, then owed more than €4 billion, on November 18th, when Kieran Wallace of KPMG was appointed examiner to the companies.

Mr Justice Michael Quinn extended the examinership to February 25th at a High Court hearing on Friday to allow Mr Wallace finalise a rescue plan, known as a “scheme of arrangement”.

Paul Sreenan, Mr Wallace’s senior counsel, told the court that the examanier was seeking to extend the period by a further 30 days as it would be “more advantageous to creditors”.

The court heard that around $2.5 billion (€2 billion) of the group’s debt has been discharged, while NAS management has a business plan involving raising further cash and the closure of its long-haul operations.

Courts appoint examiners to troubled companies for an initial 70 days, but can extend the period by a further 30 days.