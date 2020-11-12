Costly Covid-19 tests a bar to travel, say aviation workers

Expensive pre-flight Covid-19 tests are a major barrier to air travel’s recovery from the pandemic’s impact, aviation workers’ representatives warned on Thursday.

Airports are introducing pre-departure screening as the Republic implements a new EU system for air travel, but the private-sector providers are charging passengers upwards of €150 for tests.

Several aviation unions warned politicians on Thursday that these charges would slow air travel’s recovery, continuing to damage the Republic’s economy.

“With a cost per passenger starting at €149 per test, this may inhibit any real progress, as it presents a significant cost barrier to people weighing up their travel plans.”said Matt Staunton, deputy general secretary of trade union,Fórsa.

Testing

Captain Evan Cullen, president of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association, pointed out that many EU states favour cheaper, faster antigen testing over the slower, more costly PCR screening that the Government says the Republic must adopt.

He pointed out that Germany airports were using antigen tests that cost €5 each and took minutes to produce a result. PCR tests take several hours to process.

Both trade union representatives were addressing the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Transport and Communications Networks.

Eamon Ryan, Minister for Transport, said last week that health experts continued to advise the Government that the faster, cheaper tests were not suitable for safeguarding travellers. He indicated that policy could change if the advice did so.