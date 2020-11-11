Cork and Shannon airports to open Covid-19 test centres

Cork and Shannon airports will open pre-departure Covid-19 testing centres on Thursday.

The Republic’s airports plan to provide virus screening for departing passengers as part of an EU scheme to accelerate the return of air travel.

Cork Airport, part of State company DAA, and Shannon plan to open centres that will provide tests approved by the Health Products’ Regulatory Authority.

Rocdoc, the Meath-based private company providing the service, said its prices would start at €149 per test, using PCR and LAMP technology.

Fast results

Passengers will pay for the test and results will be available “within a few hours”, the company said.

EU countries will increasingly require incoming passengers to show they have tested negative for Covid-19 in order to avoid quarantines and other restrictions.

From this week, the Republic is waiving the need for passengers from regions ranked “orange” - or medium risk - under the EU’s traffic light system to self-isolate for 14 days, if they have tested negative up to three days before arrival.