Cork and Shannon airports face further cuts next month

Cork and Shannon face the loss of further flights next month as Covid-19 restrictions hit bookings, politicians heard on Wednesday.

The news comes as airlines push for the Government to approve rapid pre-flight Covid-19 tests at Irish airports as part of an EU effort to end quarantines that are hitting air travel.

Ryanair this month announced it was closing its bases at both airports until April with the temporary lay off of 135 pilots and crew.

Eddie Wilson, chief executive of the airline group’s biggest subsidiary, confirmed that Ryanair would have no flights in or out of Cork and Shannon between November 14th and December 12th.

Both airports have Ryanair services to Britain and eastern Europe operated by crews based at airports outside the Republic, but the airline has cancelled these as Mr Wilson said bookings have collapsed.

Frequency

Meanwhile, Aer Lingus plans to cut the frequency of its Cork-Heathrow flights to three a-week next month from daily, as it sees few passengers buying flights.

Donal Moriary, acting Aer Lingus chief executive, urged the Government to approve rapid Covid-19 testing for passengers at Irish airports to bring the Republic in line with countries such as Italy and Germany, that have adopted this approach.

He called for screening tests to be introduced quickly to aid the return of air travel in the Republic.

Tests confirming that passengers from regions with high Covid rates do not have the virus are part of a system designed to boost air travel that the EU adopted this month.

The Government is due to decide next month on how it will implement the proposals.

DAA, owner of Cork and Dublin airports, recently confirmed that it had companies ready to provide tests at both, once the Government approves the measure.

Mr Moriarty and Mr Wilson were speaking at an Oireachtas Joint Committee on Transport and Communications Networks that was debating the crisis in aviation sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Shocking’

The Ryanair executive said it was “shocking” that the airline would not be serving the Republic’s second city between mid November and December 12th.

Mr Wilson blamed Government policy, which he said told people not to fly. “You cannot operate an airline with no passengers,” he told the committee.

Earlier, he said that the closure of its Cork and Shannon airport could have been avoided or mitigated if the Government had acted sooner.

Mr Wilson pointed out that he had not received one phone call from either Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan or his Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton since his last appearance at the committee on October 7th.

He called on the Government to implement the EU’s traffic light system for safe air travel immediately.

Mr Wilson also called on the coalition to act on the recommendations of its own Task Force on Aviation Recovery, which reported in July.

He added that this should include incentives for airlines to begin flying from the Republic again, such as a call for a three-year rebate on airport passenger charges.

Mr Wilson pointed out that airlines were cutting back in response to the crisis, so there will be fewer flights in Europe.

“Ireland is at the bottom of the list at the moment because it’s closed for business,” he warned.

The EU’s traffic light system allows free movement for travellers from “green” or low-risk regions, with tests required to confirm those from higher risk “orange” or “red” regions do not have Covid to avoid quarantines.