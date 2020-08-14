Cork and Dublin airport workers to vote on work practice changes

Most workers at Cork and Dublin airports will begin voting shortly on work practice changes as each grapples with massive declines in passenger numbers.

DAA, the State company responsible for both airports, is losing €1 million per day while Covid-19 restrictions continue to hit air travel.

Dalton Philips, DAA chief executive, told staff on Friday that unions representing the “vast majority” of working groups will be recommending agreed changes to workers.

As a result, unions including Mandate, Siptu and Fórsa will shortly begin balloting members in these areas.

Mr Philips noted that DAA has already opened applications for voluntary redundancy to these staff.

However, craft unions and security staff representatives will not be recommending DAA’s proposed work practice changes to their members.

As a consequence, DAA cannot guarantee that those workers will continue to receive 80 per cent of their pay beyond August 29th, nor can it open applications for voluntary redundancy to staff in those areas.

DAA staff took a 20 per cent pay cut in April after air travel was largely grounded across Europe and the US in an effort to contain coronavirus.

The company has since guaranteed to maintain pay at 80 per cent until August 29th.

DAA will guarantee that those workers who are balloting continue to receive 80 per cent of their pay beyond that date.

Mr Philips said that assuming a yes vote, DAA would continue paying those staff 80 per cent while working to restore this to 100 per cent as quickly as possible.