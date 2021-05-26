Contradictory Government statements threaten thousands of jobs, committee told

Contradictory signals from Government on plans to reopen international travel put thousands of jobs at risk, aviation workers’ representatives warned on Wednesday.

Trade union Fórsa official, Ashley Connolly, who represents cabin crew whose jobs are threatened by airline Aer Lingus’s planned closure of its Shannon base, called on Government to outline clear plans to restart travel.

“The continued contradictory statements by various ministers must stop, what is needed now is clarity, if we fail to provide the certainty required the aviation sector may never recover,” she said.

“We are putting at risk thousands of jobs, employers have the ability to move aircrafts to more open markets to meet demand. Ireland cannot afford to be left behind.”

Ms Connolly told the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications Networks that the industry needs a clear commitment from Government on how and when travel can resume.

14 months

“Cabin crew have endured over 14 months of pay cuts, lay-offs, redundancies and job insecurity,” she said.

The union official added that this has put workers and their families under massive strain.

The union is demanding that Government continue to provide employee wage supports to aviation workers.

It is seeking clear and precise guidance to allow travel to resume and wants the Government to send a clear message to key markets that the Republic will immediately adopt the EU digital Covid passport.