Cityjet to hire additional 10 trainee pilots for mentoring programme

Irish-based regional airline Cityjet plans to hire a further 10 trainee pilots for entry into a mentoring programme managed by CAE Oxford Aviation Academy.

The move is designed to ensure that Cityjet has enough qualified pilots for current and new routes and its mix of aircraft.

Robert Campbell Smith, Cityjet’s general manager of flight operations, said that the airline was continuing to grow, particularly its wet lease business, where it provides craft and crew to fly routes for other carriers.

“Our fleet includes the 90-seat Bombardier CRJ-900, 98-seat Superjet SSJ100 and our 95-seat Avro RJ85 aircraft which continues to serve us well,” he said.

Cityjet has bases in Dublin, Brussels, Copenhagen, Helsinki, London, Stockholm and Vilnius. Trainees will complete courses in Oxford and in Phoenix, in the US state of Arizona.