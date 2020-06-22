Cityjet pilots to protest at airline HQ

Cityjet pilots facing the possible loss of their jobs will protest at the Irish airline’s headquarters in Dublin on Tuesday.

The Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa), which has been in talks with Cityjet since it sought court protection from creditors in April, says the airline intends restarting flights for Scandinavian carrier, SAS, in July.

However, the union maintains that it will resume this service without Irish-based pilots flying the aircraft, as some had been doing before the Covid-19 crisis.

Ialpa maintains that Cityjet told the union last week that it will no longer employ most of the 57 pilots based at Dublin Airport.

A small number will have the opportunity to relocate outside the Republic if and when needed.

The High Court appointed accountant Kieran Wallace as examiner to Cityjet in April and granted the airline protection from creditors. Examinership allows troubled companies up to three months to come up with a rescue plan.