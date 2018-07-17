CityJet in deal to create largest pan-Europe regional airline group

CityJet has agreed a deal with a Spanish regional carrier to bolster its leasing business and attract new contracts in the regional air-travel market.

The Dublin carrier has agreed to team up with Air Nostrum under the umbrella of a newly-established holding company in an effort to “bring about closer co-operation”.

Announced at the Farnborough air show the two airlines said they had signed heads of terms, or a letter of intent, on an agreement that would ultimately see the creation of the largest pan-European regional airline group.

Network

Headquartered in Dublin, CityJet operates a fleet of 44 regional jets on a network of wet lease and scheduled services across Europe. A wet lease arrrangement is one where an airline provides an aircraft, its crew and maintenance requirements to another airline.

Air Nostrum, meanwhile, is based in Valencia, Spain, and manages a fleet of 50 aircraft. In the last year it operated more than 90,000 flights, while CityJet operated over 80,000 and carried more than 4.7 million passengers. Air Nostrum also offers wet lease options as well as dry lease - where a plane is leased without a crew - charter and scheduled services.

The combined group will have a fleet close to 100 aircraft and annual revenues of around €700 million.

“By coming together, we believe we will be in a position to respond to the specific needs of customer airlines through our flexibility in the provision of safe, dependable and quality assured operations,” said Pat Byrne, CityJet chief executive.

“Our respective proven capacity and asset management expertise in acquiring aircraft for new wet lease contracts is also a significant added benefit we can provide to our airline customers,” he added.

In 2016, the last year for which accounts are available, CityJet recorded a loss of €30 million as it expanded and invested in new aircraft. At that time the airline said it had switched focus from scheduled services to wet leasing.

Service

Its scheduled flagship Dublin-to-London City Airport flights are a key part of its service, although that arm is expected to account for around 15 per cent business as it rows back on scheduled services.

Amongst its clients are SAS, Brussels Airlines, Air France and KLM. The airline has crew based in nine European locations to service its regional contracts.

Air Nostrum’s president, Carlos Bertomeu, believes the deal will result in more cost effective options for airlines outsourcing their regional networks.

Both airlines operate a similar fleet with Air Nostrum using 30 Bombardier CRJ1000 jets and CityJet operating 22 CRJ900 jets.

The deal between the two carriers is subject to regulatory approval and both companies said the preparation of “the relevant filings has begun”.