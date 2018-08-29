Cityjet deal with Aer Lingus part of plan to become wet-lease specialist

‘The partnership completes what we set out to do in 2015,’ says Cityjet founder Pat Byrne
 

Cityjet’s new deal with Aer Lingus means that the airline will no longer fly its own scheduled routes under its own brand from October, when its bigger partner takes over the Dublin-London City Airport route.

The pair announced yesterday that Aer Lingus will take over the Dublin-London City service that had been Cityjet’s mainstay for much of its history. However, the smaller airline will continue to operate the service under its bigger partner’s brand.

Pat Byrne, Cityjet’s founder and chief executive, explained that his company had transferred the service to Aer Lingus. “We are going to operate the route for Aer Lingus under contract using our aircraft, our crew and our engineering, but we will operate it under their brand,” he says.

Aer Lingus will sell the tickets and pay Cityjet an agreed fee for flying the route. The arrangement, known as a “wet lease”, is increasingly common as bigger airlines hire smaller carriers to fly their regional services.

Wet-lease specialist

Mr Byrne pointed out that when he returned to run Cityjet in 2015, following several changes of ownership, he wanted to convert the airline from one that mainly flew its own scheduled routes to a wet-lease specialist, operating services for others.

“The Aer Lingus partnership completes what we set out to do in 2015,” he said. Cityjet already operates all of Scandinavian airline SAS’s regional services under such contracts, while other clients include Air France and Brussels Airlines, a Lufthansa subsidiary.

Mr Byrne maintained that a key advantage was that the larger partners take the commercial risk as they must sell the flights, while his company’s revenues were guaranteed. He pointed out that all contracts were long term.

Cityjet has bases in Dublin, Brussels, Paris – both Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports – Scandinavia, Tallinn and Vilnius. The company has 45 aircraft and employs 1,300 people.

Mr Byrne said the shift in focus had not cost jobs. Instead, Cityjet has redeployed staff previously working on bookings and reservations to other areas.

The company recently announced an alliance with Spanish rival, Air Nostrum, that will see the pair combine to become Europe’s biggest wet-lease airline. If competition regulators approve the plan, the group will have almost 100 craft and €700 million revenues.

Meanwhile, Cityjet will continue to build its charter business, which it promotes through a sponsorship deal with Leinster Rugby that Mr Byrne said it planned to maintain. “We will fly Leinster right through all this winter,” he said.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.