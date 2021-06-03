CIÉ losses quadruple to €66m as it warns over impact of travel curbs

Ongoing Government Covid-19 curbs could hit the State’s public transport companies this year, their parent, CIÉ warns in its annual report.

Losses at the State-owned parent of Bus Éireann, Dublin Bus and Irish Rail, more than quadrupled last year to €66.86 million from €14.41 million in 2019, accounts published on Thursday show.

Chairwoman Fiona Ross and board member Liam O’Rourke highlight ongoing Government travel restrictions as one of the uncertainties facing the business this year.

Buses and trains are only allowed carry half their total passenger capacity as part of ongoing curbs, but the Government has indicated that it could lift this limit in August.

The directors state that a fall in passenger numbers, along with the need to protect the group’s workers, has hit finances in the short term.

However, the report acknowledges that State funding and aid from the National Transport Authority reduced this impact.

CIÉ states that the fall in revenues from the ongoing restrictions, leading to a continued reliance on Exchequer funding, are among the principal uncertainties facing the group.