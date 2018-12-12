CIÉ appoints Lorcan O’Connor as new chief executive

CIÉ has appointed its new chief executive, with the current head of the Insolvency Services of Ireland Lorcan O’Connor stepping into the role.

Mr O’Connor, who is a Chartered Accountant, previously worked as a director in Deloitte Corporate Finance, and as financial advisor in the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport. He also holds a Bachelor of Business and Legal Studies Degree from University College Dublin.

“With the assistance of the National Transport Authority the CIÉ Group plays a critical role in keeping Ireland moving in a sustainable manner,” he said, adding that he was looking forward to working with the existing team to address the financial difficulties faced by CIÉ, while also building on recent achievements.

Mr O’Connor will join the company in the New Year.

“At a time of great change and opportunity for the CIÉ Group, Lorcan’s experience and leadership will ensure that our services can play the strongest possible role in addressing economic and societal issues such as congestion and sustainability; achieve a financially sustainable future for the group; and most importantly deliver a safe, efficient and customer focused service,” said CIÉ chairmanFiona Ross.