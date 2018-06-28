Caveat: Time to put the brakes on dodgy car hire operators
Each summer the consumer pages of newspapers fill with tales of unscrupulous practices by some car hire operators
The cross-border nature of many car rentals leaves customers vulnerable to abuse from afar. Yet the European Commission has done precious little to bring car rental companies to heel in recent years
Is there another major consumer-facing industry that is plagued by as many shoddy operators as the car hire sector?
Many of the biggest brands have upped their game. But some elements of the industry are still notorious for poor treatment of customers through extortionate charges, often for fictitious or exaggerated "damage" to vehicles.