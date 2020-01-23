Cathay Pacific to resume Dublin-Hong Kong flights in March

Cathay Pacific will resume Dublin-Hong Kong flights at the end of March, the airline confirmed on Thursday.

Cathay shelved the service in November after fierce pro-democracy protests sent the number of people travelling to the island tumbling by 40 per cent in August.

The airline said on Thursday that the four-times a-week service from Dublin to Hong Kong would resume on March 28th.

In a bid to boost interest in the service, Cathay will begin a “flash sale” offering cut-price fares from the Republic’s capital to various Asian and Australian destinations from Friday.

Launched in June 2018, Cathay’s was the first direct service from the Republic to any part of China.

A year later, in June 2019, the company reported “encouraging” seat sales for its first 12 months.

Many Irish people using the service flew on to other destinations on Cathay’s network in the far east, the airline said. The 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan increased demand last year.

The flights helped lure Chinese travellers to this country. Tourism Ireland hopes to double the number of tourists from China to 200,000 by 2025.