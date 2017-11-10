Cathay Pacific loses its Hang Seng Index status

Airline will be dropped along with Kunlun Energy as part of index’s quarterly review
Cathay Pacific passenger planes at Hong Kong’s international airport: deletion from index is latest blow for the airline, which was founded in 1946. Photograph: Anthony WallacE/AFP/Getty Images

Cathay Pacific passenger planes at Hong Kong’s international airport: deletion from index is latest blow for the airline, which was founded in 1946. Photograph: Anthony WallacE/AFP/Getty Images

 

Cathay Pacific Airways is losing its decades-old membership of Hong Kong’s benchmark equity gauge as the city’s flagship carrier struggles to revive earnings.

The airline, in which Qatar Airways Ltd just acquired a stake, will be dropped along with Kunlun Energy as part of Hang Seng Index’s quarterly review. Country Garden Holdings, a Chinese property developer, and Sunny Optical Technology Group, an Apple supplier, will replace them on the 50-strong measure, effective December 4th, according to an announcement by the index compiler.

The deletion is the latest blow for Cathay Pacific, founded in 1946, after it was removed from MSCI’s Hong Kong index in May. The airline has lost almost half its market valuation in the past seven years as the carrier battled rising competition from Chinese rivals as well as suffering ill-judged fuel hedges. Rupert Hogg, who took over as chief executive officer this year, has been seeking to cut costs after the airline posted its biggest half-yearly loss in at least two decades.

– Bloomberg

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.