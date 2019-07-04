Carlisle Lake District Airport opens for business

Stobart-owned airport Carlisle Lake District Airport has launched commercial flights for the first time in more than 25 years.

The former RAF airfield has links to and from Dublin, London Southend Airport and Belfast City Airport, teaming up with Loganair. The transformation of the airport has included a new terminal, cafe, runways and taxis.

The inaugural service to Dublin took off on Thursday morning, amid celebrations for the opening of the airport. Some of the region’s best-known producers, such as The Lakes Distillery and Grasmere Gingerbread, are displaying at the airport.

The opening of the airport provides new access to the Lake District and Cumbria, with businesses expected to benefit from the new flights. Fares to Belfast City start from £39.99 and to Dublin and London Southend from £44.99. Twenty eight Loganair flights will take off and land at the airport each week.

“Not only is this airport a significant new part of the Northern Powerhouse’s transport infrastructure – it is also a shining beacon of confidence and pride for Cumbria, Carlisle, the wider Lake District region and the Borderlands,” said Kate Willard, director of partnership development for Stobart Group.

Jonathan Hinkles, managing director at Loganair, said the routes would be “a complete game-changer” for the region’s connectivity with London and Ireland, and extremely beneficial for the business community.