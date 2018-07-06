A year ago the prospect of a strike at Ryanair would have been unthinkable. It remained steadfastly non-union, a significant exception to its peers in Europe and North America, where organised labour is very much the rule. The only industrial action the Irish carrier worried about was persistent stoppages by French air traffic controllers.

This week the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) – affiliated to trade union Fórsa – served notice that around 100 directly-employed members at Ryanair would strike for 24 hours next Thursday in a dispute over seniority.

