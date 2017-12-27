Bus Éireann to get extra €7m from State for free travel scheme

Move will bring payments into line with private sector rivals

Barry O'Halloran

Bus Éireann will ringfence the extra cash for its Expressway service, which faces most competitive pressure from private sector players. Photograph: Aidan Crawley

Bus Éireann will ringfence the extra cash for its Expressway service, which faces most competitive pressure from private sector players. Photograph: Aidan Crawley

 

State-owned Bus Éireann will earn up to an extra €7 million in income next year after the Government agreed to increase payments for pensioners’ free travel to the company.

The transport company has been arguing for several years that its private-sector competitors get about 70 per cent of the average fare from the Government for carrying passengers entitled to free travel, while Bus Éireann was receiving just 37 per cent.

The Department of Social Protection has agreed to increase the payments to Bus Éireann for providing the free travel service to bring it into line with the sums given to its rivals.

The move will increase the company’s revenue by an estimated €6 million to €7 million a year.

Bus Éireann will ringfence the extra cash for its Expressway service, which faces most competitive pressure from private sector players.

The State company has been asking the Government to bridge the gap between it and its rivals for some time.

Its chief executive, Ray Hernan, raised the issue at a recent conference, saying that it was a “major bugbear” for the company.

Free travel

Pensioners and other groups are entitled to free travel on public transport services in the Republic with the Government making payments to various transport companies to pay for the service.

Bus Éireann receives less than competitors because the formula used to calculate the payments due to the company was agreed about 40 years ago and is out of date.

News that the department has agreed to increase the free travel payments follows Bus Éireann’s implementation of the final elements of a restructuring plan.

Earlier this month, the company introduced new rosters and composite pay rates intended to aid it in cutting a €15 million bill for overtime and premium payments that Bus Éireann said it could no longer afford.

Various local practices grew up within the company under which many senior drivers did not work weekends, even though Bus Éireann is a seven-day-a-week service.

The new rosters also mean drivers will drive for seven hours of a nine-hour day, as opposed to four as they did in the past.

Voluntary redundancy

About 240 staff are taking voluntary redundancy from the company as part of an overhaul of the business agreed with unions earlier this year.

The changes were agreed with the Labour Court following a three-week strike in the spring. Between the industrial action and the cancellation of services for Storm Ophelia, the company lost 22 days of service.

It has budgeted for a loss of €13 million this year, but recently forecast that it would make profit of €3.5 million in 2018.

However, this forecast pre-dated the Government’s decision to increase the free travel subsidy to the company.

Bus Éireann is also expanding city services in Cork, Galway and Limerick, where demand is growing.

It recently won a National Transport Authority contract to operate five Waterford city bus routes against competition from the private sector.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.