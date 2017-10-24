Bus Éireann expects to sell 20 buses for €4m

Bus Éireann expects to earn €4 million from the sale of 20 buses in its fleet, tender documents show.

The bus operator is selling 20 of its vehicles built between 2002 and 2008 with milage ranging between 434,000 and 1.4 million miles.

Included in the sale are five 51-seater Scania buses based in the west of Ireland; five 78-seater VDL buses in Broadstone, Dublin; six Volvo buses with both standing and seating space, and another four Volvo buses capable of seating 40 passengers.

Prospective buyers

All of the vehicles for sale in this round of disposals have had safety inspections in five week intervals, and have full maintenance histories.

Prospective buyers of the vehicles are invited to offer for one or more of the buses and, if their offer is successful, must collect the buses from the location at which they’re currently stored.

The sole award criteria for the tender is the price and the bus company estimates that the fleet for sale is worth €4 million, excluding VAT.

It is understood that this sale process is a recurring one, so unsuccessful offerors will have chances in the future to pick up ex-Bus Éireann buses.