Budget 2021: Fuel prices rise and high emissions cars to be hit with higher taxes

Tax rises on fuel and on high-emissions new cars are part of a major overhaul of the tax regime for motorists introduced in Budget 2021.

From midnight, the increase in carbon tax by €7.50 per tonne will mean a €1.51 rise in the cost of a 60 litre fill of diesel and €1.30 for a similar amount of petrol.

Adopting several of the recommendations of the influential Tax Strategy Group’s pre-budget review, the Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, has opted to adjust the current emissions-based tax system to allow for the new international testing regime that aims to offer more realistic emissions ratings for all cars.

On motor tax on new cars, Mr Donohoe said the number of vehicle registration tax (VRT) tax bands will rise from 11 at present to 20, applying to all new car sales from January 1st. He has also adjusted the NOx surcharge bands, a tax that applies to all new cars and used imports.

With the NEDC system being replaced by a new system, known as WLTP [Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure], Mr Donohoe also plans to reform the annual motor tax regime.

Currently cars first registered prior to July 2008 are rated by engine size, while those rated after then have been taxed based on NEDC emissions ratings. A third table of taxes based on WLTP ratings will apply to all new cars - and used imports - first registered from January 1st.

In terms of grants for electric and hybrid vehicles, the current allowances will expire at the end of this year. However, Mr Donohoe said that changes to the VRT system should mean these vehicles will compensate for the difference.

According to Mr Donohoe: “The modified new structure of rates and bands for VRT and motor tax have been adjusted to take account of the fact that cars under the new test record higher CO2 emissions. We have strengthened the environmental rationale of the VRT regime to encourage motorists who are in the market for a new car to make greener choices.”