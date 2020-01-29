Brittany Ferries ends Cork-Santander route

Brittany Ferries has announced that it is to move its twice weekly Ireland/Spain sailings from Cork-Santander to Rosslare-Bilbao with the first sailing due to take place on 28th February.

Brittany Ferries CEO, Christophe Mathieu said: “This was not a decision we took lightly and follows extensive consultation with our freight customers who sought better road connections and reduced driving distances.

“We opened the route in 2018 with a two-year trial window. While passenger numbers have been encouraging, the reality is that freight numbers, which are key to route viability, were not sufficiently robust.”

Mr Mathieu emphasised that Brittany Ferries remain committed to its Cork-Roscoff service, which has been in existence since 1978 and, which carries nearly 100,000 holidaymakers between Ireland and France each year.

Rosslare Europort General Manager, Glenn Carr welcomed Brittany Ferries, saying the new service would prove attractive for trade and tourism with Brittany Ferries due to benefit from a recent €25 million upgrade of the port.

However the Port of Cork expressed its disappointment at the Brittany Ferries decision while stressing that it remained committed to facilitating Brittany Ferries in its weekly Cork-Roscoff service, due to recommence in March.

“This surprising decision by Brittany Ferries to cease its Ro-Pax ferry service from Cork to Santander is very disappointing, however we will continue to pursue other options for linking Cork and Northern Spain,” said the port.

Cork Chamber also expressed dismay. “It’s disappointing to see this recently established route move from Cork, however we encourage operators to consider future options, particularly in the context of direct connectivity post Brexit”