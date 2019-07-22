British Airways to go to court to block strike by pilots

British Airways is preparing to go to court to block a potential walkout by pilots that’s threatening to disrupt flights at the height of the busy summer travel season.

The airline, a unit of IAG SA, will go to the UK’s high court on Tuesday to seek an injunction against the British Airline Pilots Association, known as Balpa, should members vote Monday to proceed with strike action, according to a BA spokeswoman. The ballot is due to end around noon.

“We continue to pursue every avenue to find a solution to protect our customers’ travel plans and avoid industrial action,” the company said in a statement. “We urge Balpa to return to talks as soon as possible.”

BA’s labor dispute highlights the challenges facing European airlines in the middle of the warm-weather vacation season. In addition to possible walkouts, carriers have been hit by flight cancellations due to air traffic controller staff shortages. Ryanair and Lufthansa pilots are also weighing possible strike action. Walkouts by cockpit crews are particularly disruptive to airlines because they can ground flights.

Pay

The dispute at British Airways would be the first involving pilots for about four decades. It relates to pay, profit sharing, and a so-called share save program, according to the union. Strikes could pose a threat to BA chief executive officer Alex Cruz’s bid to cuts costs and compete with discount rivals such as EasyJet and long-haul operator Norwegian.

BA has already tried to avert action through the UK’s Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service, but talks with the pilots union broke down earlier this month without agreement.

Unlike the pilots, BA’s ground staff and cabin crew at two separate unions have recommended members accept management’s pay offer. Ballots at those unions on whether to accept the deal are set to close toward the end of this month.

Meanwhile, UK pilots at Ryanair are scheduled to vote on July 24th on whether to stage walkout, while their Ireland-based counterparts are set to meet on Tuesday to decide on putting a similar ballot to members. Cabin crews at Lufthansa have also started a process to decide on taking industrial action. – Bloomberg