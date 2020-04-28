British Airways seeks 12,000 redundancies

British Airways, part of the same airline group as Aer Lingus, is seeking to lay off 12,000 workers as Covid-19 travel bans continue to bite.

International Consolidated Airlines’ Group (IAG), owner of the two carriers, along with Spain’s Iberia and Vueling, said on Tuesday that its operations lost €535 million in the first three months of the year.

British Airways is notifying trade unions of a proposed redundancy plan and restructuring, according to the group’s statement.

“The proposals remain subject to consultation but it is likely that they will affect most of British Airways’ employees and may result in the redundancy of up to 12,000 of them,” the group said.

The statement did not indicate if Aer Lingus had similar plans. The Irish carrier has cut passenger flights by around 90 per cent.