British Airways flights around the world disrupted by ‘technical issue’

British Airways has blamed a “technical issue” for disruption to its flights around the world, with some passengers complaining of delays of up to 22 hours.

The airline on Thursday morning confirmed that its teams were working to “resolve a technical issue”, and said it was rebooking customers onto alternative flights.

However BA would not provide details of how many flights the disruption had affected or the reason for the delays.

The issue comes at a difficult time for the airline which has been hit with a number of high-profile glitches in recent years, including a major data breach last year and a severe systems failure in 2017 that resulted in hundreds of flights being cancelled.

This year BA also faced its most serious industrial dispute with pilots in its history, after its cockpit crew went on strike for two days in September which saw over 2,000 flights cancelled.

Last month, the airline announced a 7 per cent fall in operating profit in the three months to the end of September.

Dozens of BA customers took to Twitter to complain about the delays. One customer @MPerryDigital tweeted BA to say he had been delayed by 22 hours and was left 13 hours from home.

In a statement on Thursday, BA said: “We are very sorry for the disruption to their travel plans. We are advising customers to check ba.com for the latest flight information and to ensure that contact details are up to date on their booking, so that we can provide the latest information.”

