British Airways cancels some flights due to IT failure

British Airways said on Wednesday it had cancelled some short-haul flights from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports because of an IT systems failure.

A number of flights in and out of Irish airports have also been delayed.

The airline, owned by Aer Lingus parent International Airlines Group, said: “We are working as quickly as possible to resolve a systems issue which has resulted in some short-haul cancellations and delays from London airports.”

It said it was offering customers booked on short-haul services departing from London airports the opportunity to rebook on another day.

BA would not confirm how many people have been affected by the IT problems, but some customers reported being unable to check-in while others posted pictures of themselves stuck on planes unable to take off for hours at airports including London Gatwick and Newcastle in northern England.

The immediate cause of the technical problem was unclear.

The problems are the latest in a string of IT failures to have hit the airline. A little more than a year ago it was forced to cancel flights at Heathrow, Europe’s biggest airport, after problems with a supplier’s IT system.

And in May 2017 a massive computer system failure because of a power supply issue left 75,000 customers stranded.

-Reuters