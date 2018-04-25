Brexit makes new runway at Dublin Airport ‘vital’ to economy

Challenges such as Brexit will mean Dublin Airport’s new €320 million runway will be “vital” to the State’s economic well-being for decades to come, DAA chief executive Dalton Philips has said.

Mr Philips was speaking as DAA, which operates Dublin and Cork airports, increased profit after tax before exceptional items by 16 per cent last year to €125 million.

DAA said the increase was driven by higher passenger numbers, increased commercial income and growth in DAA’s overseas businesses.

Speaking of the proposed development of a 3,110-metre runway on 261 hectares in townlands, Mr Philips said it would be “the most important thing that Ireland will build in a generation”.

“North Runway will be Ireland’s new path to the world, and will help position the country to compete globally in a post-Brexit environment,” he said.

“It will underpin the growth of Irish tourism, trade, and foreign direct investment for the benefit of the entire country.”

Mr Philips said DAA will appoint a main contractor for the project in the autumn, with works due to begin in the fourth quarter of this year. Construction is due to be complete in early 2021 and the runway is expected to open about nine months later.

DAA is also seeking to amend restrictions aimed at combating noise pollution at the new runway. Mr Philips said they would cost 14,700 jobs within 20 years as operations during busy periods at night and first thing in the morning would be restricted.

Total passenger numbers at Dublin and Cork airports increased by 6 per cent to a record 31.9 million last year.

Dublin Airport enjoyed its seventh consecutive year of passenger growth while Cork Airport, which is the State’s second-largest aviation gateway, increased its traffic for the second year running.

DAA increased turnover by 8 per cent to €855 million, with good growth in commercial activities, aeronautical income, and at DAA’s international businesses.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 9.5 per cent to €271 million for the year.

Operating costs increased by 7 per cent to €409 million as DAA recruited 200 additional staff at its Irish airports, and invested in new structures to boost long-term growth at its travel retail business.

Net debt was further reduced during the year and has decreased by 12 per cent over the past five years from €614 million in 2013 to €541 million. During the same period, DAA’s return on equity has improved from 2.9 per cent to 10.1 per cent.

DAA is to pay a dividend of €37.4 million to the State in respect of 2017, bringing its total dividend payments to €85 million over the past three years.

DAA invested €174 million at Dublin Airport last year as it continued to upgrade its passenger and airfield facilities. A further €280 million capital investment plan for Dublin Airport is currently being considered by the Commission for Aviation Regulation.

DAA is currently finalising a “masterplan” for Dublin Airport which will consider the developments needed to allow the airport to grow to enable it to handle 50 million passengers per year by the 2040s.

Passenger numbers at Dublin Airport increased by 6 per cent to a record 29.6 million last year. At Cork, passenger growth increased by 3.5 per cent to more than 2.3 million last year.

Both airports have made a positive start to 2018, with Dublin passenger numbers 4 per cent higher in the first quarter and Cork passenger numbers up by 2 per cent.