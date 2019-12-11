Brexit fears made Ryanair consider storing spare parts outside UK

Brexit fears prompted Ryanair to consider storing spare parts for its aircraft in Italy, the High Court heard on Wednesday.

Karsten Muhlenfeld, the Irish airline group’s head of engineering and maintenance, told the court that Ryanair stores spare parts at Stansted Airport in the UK, its biggest base.

As Brexit loomed last year, Ryanair considered opening a new spare parts pool outside the UK. Mr Muhlenfeld said his team chose a warehouse close to one of the airline’s existing maintenance bases in Bergamo, Italy.

However, he said that a delay in getting approval for the cash needed from chief operations officer, Peter Bellew, meant that the Ryanair missed the opportunity to rent the building. “My team in Bergamo had twice to convince the landlord to extend the offer,” Mr Muhlenfeld said.

Mr Bellew’s barrister, Tom Mallon, pointed out that it was Ryanair’s policy to buy properties rather than rent them and suggested that it was chief executive, Michael O’Leary, who ultimately blocked the Bergamo plan.

Ryanair is suing Mr Bellew to prevent him joining rival Easyjet next month, saying that he has agreed not to join any competitor for a year after leaving the Irish airline group.

Mr Bellew maintains that the agreement is null and void, denies any breach of contract and pledges to honour any confidentiality obligations to Ryanair.

Among other allegations, the airline says that Mr Bellew performed poorly and failed to make decisions, forcing those reporting to him to go over his head to Mr O’Leary.

‘Irrelevant’

At Thursday’s hearing, Mr Justice Senan Allen ruled as “irrelevant” a report claiming that Mr Bellew downloaded information from Ryanair.

The airline wanted to introduce the report, commissioned from Andrew Harbison of accountants Grant Thornton, into evidence.

However, Mr Bellew’s senior counsel, John Rogers, said that it was an attempt to undermine his client’s professionalism and integrity.

Mr Rogers said Mr Bellew was contesting its findings. The lawyer argued that the report was irrelevant and would prolong the trial.

The case is continuing in the High Court.