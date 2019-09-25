‘Boris bus’ builder facing administration, sources warn

There is “little prospect” that the Wrights Group, the Ballymena bus builder that employs 1,300 people will find a buyer before it is forced to appoint administrators, senior industry sources in the North have warned.

The company, which is one of Northern Ireland’s largest manufacturers, designs and manufactures buses and previously built London’s iconic red Routemaster double decker bus, known as the Boris bus.

Wrights Group, which has been in business since 1946 and is privately owned, has been seeking an investor or buyer since July when it first emerged that the business was in financial difficulties and had called in Deloitte.

It is one of the North’s leading exporters selling buses designed and manufactured in Northern Ireland from London to Las Vegas to Hong Kong, Dublin and more recently Latin America

Sources close to the company said on Wednesday that despite several discussions with a number of potentially interested parties these had failed to produce results and the Northern Ireland company had “effectively exhausted all options”.

Its workforce and union officials are expected to be briefed on Wednesday morning about the company’s latest position.

The demise of one of Northern Ireland’s top exporters will have a series impact across the North’s economy and not just in Ballymena which has lost more than 1,600 jobs in the last five years with the closure of the tobacco company JTI Gallagher and French tyre manufacturer, Michelin.

Three years ago when the Wrights Group celebrated its 70th anniversary the company reported a turnover of £276 million and highlighted that not only did it employ 2,000 people directly but that it also supported a further 500 supply chain jobs in the North.