Bombardier to sell regional jet programme to MHI for $550m

Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier will sell its regional jet programme to Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd for $550 million in cash, the companies said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Mitsubishi Heavy, which is working to break into aviation with the launch of its own regional jet programme, told Reuters of the discussions.

Under the deal, Bombardier will transfer its net beneficial interest in the Regional Aircraft Securitisation Program (RASPRO) to MHI. As part of the deal, MHI will acquire the maintenance, support, refurbishment, marketing, and sales activities for the CRJ Series aircraft, including the services and support network located in Montréal and Toronto, along with the service centres located in West Virginia and Arizona. The CRJ production facility in Mirabel, Québec will remain with Bombardier.

Bombardier will also retain certain liabilities of approximately $400 million. The transaction is expected to close during the first half of 2020.

“As we outlined during the recent Paris Air Show, we are working hard to ensure that we provide new profit potential for airlines and set a new standard for passenger experience,” said Seiji Izumisawa, president and chief executive of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. “This transaction represents one of the most important steps in our strategic journey to build a strong, global aviation capability. It augments these efforts by securing a world-class and complementary set of aviation-related functions including maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), engineering and customer support.”

Mr Izumisawa he hoped the transaction would result in the expansion of its presence in the country, and would represent a significant step in its growth strategy.

Bombardier chief executive Alain Bellemare said MHI’s acquisition of the programme was the best solution for airline customers, employees and shareholders.

“With our aerospace transformation now behind us, we have a clear path forward and a powerful vision for the future,” he said. “ Our focus is on two strong growth pillars: Bombardier Transportation, our global rail business, and Bombardier Aviation, a world-class business jet franchise with market-defining products and an unmatched customer experience.”– Additional reporting: Reuters