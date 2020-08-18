Bombardier to cut a further 95 jobs at Belfast operation

Bombardier intends to cut a further 95 roles at its Belfast-based operation due to the Covid-19 crisis. This is in addition to the planned 400 job cuts announced in June.

In a statement, Bombardier, one of the largest private-sector employers in the North, said it “deeply regrets” the impact the additional job losses will have on its workforce and their families. However, it said it needed to ensure it has a sustainable long-term future.

“The company will be lodging a formal HR1 redundancy notice with the Department for the Economy, following which there will be a 30-day consultation period when we will explore every opportunity to mitigate the number of redundancies,” it said.

The plane and train maker in early June said it intended to cut 2,500 jobs - equivalent to about 11 per cent of its aviation-focused workforce, as the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the air industry deepens.

Bombardier, which has nearly 60,000 employees overall, said it would book a $40 million (€33.5 million) charge related to the earlier job cuts.

The company employed 3,600 staff in Belfast prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Workers in the North were spared cuts earlier this year after the company exited the commercial aviation market and its decision to sell its stake in the A330 aircraft programme to Airbus.

The troubled company is also in the process of selling its rail business to French train maker Alstom for up to €6.2 billion.

Bombardier was removed from Canada’s main stock index in mid-June as its share price slipped below one Canadian dollar earlier in March. The Montreal-based company’s shares have slumped over 75 per cent this year.